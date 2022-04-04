play
Lauren Layfield caught up with Ben Hurst, who works with boys and men around the UK to chat about the effects of sexism.

In the programme, Let's Talk About Sexism, Lauren chats to kids across the UK to get their views on the issue, as well as speaking to some experts, celebs, and leaders to learn about the impact that sexism can have on people's lives and futures, and what we can all do to change things.

Let's Talk About Sexism: A Newsround Special is on at 6pm, Monday 4th April on CBBC. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer now.

