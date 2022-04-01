play
Newsround's 50th anniversary: Have you got a birthday message for Newsround?

Newsround 50th balloons.

It's Newsround's 50th birthday on Monday 4 April.

The most important thing about Newsround is all of you who watch the bulletin and visit the website every day - so we would love to hear your birthday messages.

Send us a video of you saying 'Happy birthday Newsround!' or 'Happy 50th birthday Newsround!'

You could say why you watch Newsround and what you think of it - what makes Newsround special to you?

Have you or your class been inspired to do anything because of Newsround? That could be helping the environment, raising money for a good cause or something else, tell us about that as well if you'd like.

You can send us your videos using the form below or get your parents to send them in here.

You can read all about Newsround' history and how it started here.

