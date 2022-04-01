Getty Images E3 2022 has been cancelled

E3, which is one of the world's biggest video gaming events, won't be going ahead this year.

Entertainment Software Association (ESA) who are the organisers of the event confirmed the news on Thursday.

E3 2022 had been due to take place online only this summer, similar to last year's digital show. An earlier announcement had said that a physical in-person event would not be happening due to concerns around Covid.

However, plans to go ahead with the trade show solely online have now been scrapped and ESA have said all efforts will be focused on next year's event.

Getty Images The last in-person E3 event was in 2019

What is E3? E3 is basically a chance for all the big video game companies to show off and reveal exciting new games and projects that they're working on.

"We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022," ESA said in a statement.

"Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favourite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience.

"We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023."

The news marks the second time the E3 event has been cancelled in three years. It was also called off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.