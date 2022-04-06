BSL bill: What is it and why is it important to deaf children?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BSL: Kids campaigning for sign language law change

The campaign to get British Sign Language (BSL) legally recognised in the UK is one step closer.

The BSL Bill has passed through the House of Commons and is now being considered by the House of Lords.

This is the last stage it needs to go through before it goes for official approval from the Queen - which is when it becomes law.

Last month, people gathered in London to call for a change to the law and we've been speaking to deaf children who were there about why this is so important to them.

What is the BSL bill?

SOPA Images Lots of people have been campaigning for the bill to be passed

To make a law you start with a 'bill', which is an idea that someone thinks will make a good law.

The BSL bill was put forward by politician Rosie Cooper, whose parents were both born deaf, and is calling for British Sign Language (BSL) to be made an official language of the UK with legal status.

It has had a lot of support, including from the government and from Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Rose raised awareness of British Sign Language during her time on Strictly Come Dancing

People calling for change

It also means a lot to deaf and hard of hearing children. We spoke to some young people who went to a march calling for the bill to pass.

Saabrena said, "I'd be so happy, I'd be absolutely ecstatic if that was to pass in Parliament.

"That's what we use to communicate with people and we will increase the awareness of sign language that way."

Sarahannagreed, saying she would be "so happy" to see this go through.

"We've been rallying. We've been fighting for these rights. We need BSL as a language.

"We use that every day and to have that recognised and pass, I think it's great. Then we are equal to our hearing peers," she told us.

Why is it needed?

Getty Images It is estimated that more than 150,000 people in the UK use British Sign Language

Although BSL was recognised as an "official" language by the UK government in 2003, unlike Welsh and Gaelic languages it does not have legal protection.

Campaigners hope the change will see it more widely used and promoted.

Moqadassaid, "We've been campaigning for these rights for the deaf community.

"We've been fighting for this equality with the hearing community and for BSL to become an official act and an official law."

"We value the language so it is very much needed," Nojusadded.

Dhruvi, Shakha and Verone (left to right) spell out the letters BSL in British sign language

Why is it important to deaf children?

British Sign Language is a visual way of communicating using your hands, facial expression and body language.

For many people who are deaf, it is the main language they use to communicate.

Yasmine explained, "It impacts lots of things: jobs, appointments, interviews, school.

"It's thousands and thousands of deaf people across the UK. That is really, really important for all of them. Imagine if there wasn't BSL at all there would be a big problem."

Mariaadded, "Compared to hearing people and deaf people, we need to make sure that there's the equality and that we are equal."

A fully signed version of the Newsround bulletin will be available each weekday from 19 April on the Newsround website.