The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins on Saturday 2 April.

It's a very important time for Muslims all over the world.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims won't eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting.

Fasting is important during Ramadan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God.

We spoke to some of you about why Ramadan is such a special time.