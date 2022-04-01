Platinum jubilee: Queen says thank you for trees planted in her honour

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in the summer!

The Queen has said thank you to all the people who have planted trees in honour of her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate 70 years on the throne, people all over the UK have planted over a million trees!

Queen Elizabeth said she was "deeply touched" and hoped the saplings will "flourish and grow for many years to come", for future generations to enjoy.

It's part of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which will be made up of two parts.

It started last autumn, when the Queen and the Prince of Wales, started the "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee" drive together by planting a copper beech tree in the grounds of Balmoral.

Toby Melville/PA Sophie, Countess of Wessex, got some help from Shropshire primary school pupils

It was rounded off by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex (the Queen's daughter-in-law) planting an elm tree in the garden of Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

She was joined by children from a primary school in Shropshire.

What is a Jubilee? Royal jubilees celebrate significant moments in the life and reign of monarchs. Very few British monarchs have reigned for more than 50 years. So far, the Queen has celebrated her: Silver Jubilee (25-year reign) Golden Jubilee (50-year reign) Diamond Jubilee (60-year reign)

Toby Melville/PA This was the coin awarded for the Junior Forester Award - a forester is someone who either looks after a forest or is skilled at planting and looking after trees

The pupils were presented with special commemorative Jubilee coins from the Royal Mint, to mark celebrate completing their QGC Royal Forestry Society (RFS) Junior Forester Award.

The tee planting will start again in October 2022 until the end of the Jubilee year.