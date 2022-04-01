Platinum jubilee: Queen says thank you for trees planted in her honour

The Queen has said thank you to all the people who have planted trees in honour of her upcoming Platinum Jubilee.
To celebrate 70 years on the throne, people all over the UK have planted over a million trees!
Queen Elizabeth said she was "deeply touched" and hoped the saplings will "flourish and grow for many years to come", for future generations to enjoy.
It's part of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, which will be made up of two parts.
It started last autumn, when the Queen and the Prince of Wales, started the "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee" drive together by planting a copper beech tree in the grounds of Balmoral.
It was rounded off by Sophie, the Countess of Wessex (the Queen's daughter-in-law) planting an elm tree in the garden of Buckingham Palace on Thursday.
She was joined by children from a primary school in Shropshire.
The pupils were presented with special commemorative Jubilee coins from the Royal Mint, to mark celebrate completing their QGC Royal Forestry Society (RFS) Junior Forester Award.
The tee planting will start again in October 2022 until the end of the Jubilee year.
