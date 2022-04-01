UK gamers spent a record £7.16 billion on gaming

Getty Images A new report has revealed a record-breaking amount spent on gaming in the UK

How much money do you think people spent on gaming in the UK last year? It's more than you think!

A new report by Ukie - a non-profit organisation which oversees the video game industry in the UK, has revealed that people in the UK spent £7.16 billion on gaming in 2021.

This record-breaking amount is around 2% more than in 2020, and around 32% more than in 2019.

The report is released each year and looks at how people are spending their money on gaming, and what they are spending it on.

Getty Images The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 came out in 2020

One of the biggest contributors to this year's total was the release of new gaming consoles.

Gamers spent around £1.13 billion on consoles in 2021.

This huge figure is mostly due to the release of big new consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at the end of 2020, and the Nintendo Switch Oled in 2021.

However this figure could have been higher if there hadn't been a worldwide shortage of computer chips due to the pandemic, which are needed to build the consoles. This meant that there were less of them available to buy in shops.

Getty Images

The report also showed that the amount of money people are spending on games has actually gone down by 6% compared to 2020.

One reason for this could be because during the peak of lockdown in 2020 many people turned to gaming as a way to keep in touch with their friends, when they couldn't meet in person.

As well as this some gaming fans have been critical of the lack of new games that are made specifically for the powerful new consoles.

However, there are lots of big gaming releases such as Kirby and the Forgotten Wonderland and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet happening in 2022, so the results might be different next year's review.

Sales of toys and gaming merchandise as well as VR consoles also saw an increase in this year's report.