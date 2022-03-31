Cricket: England through to World Cup

Getty Images

England is through to the final of the Women's Cricket World Cup after beating South Africa by 137 runs on Thursday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The team will face Australia in the final on Sunday.

Danni Wyatt scored her first century and there was a first five-wicket haul in international cricket from Sophie Ecclestone.

England got 293-8 (50 overs) while South Africa was 156 all out (38 overs).

Danni Wyatt was player of the match. She scored her first World Cup 100 runs with a 116-run partnership with Sophia Dunkley.

Wyatt took advantage of being dropped five times by South Africa to make 129 out of 125 balls.

Getty Images Danni Wyatt got player of the match

South Africa's opening pair of Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee were both removed by pace bowler Anya Shrubsole.

Spinner Ecclestone, got her first international five-wicket haul, ending with 6-36 as South Africa were dismissed for 156.

England has had a whirlwind of a tournament losing their first three games, including at group stage to South Africa, then wining five and getting through to the final.

England captain Heather Knight's side will meet the Australians at the Hagley Oval on Sunday.