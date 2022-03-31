Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who's coming back to the ballroom?

Read on to find out who's coming back this year!

Strictly will be back on our screens later this year, and the show has just announced which professional dancers will be back to help celebs battle it out for the glitterball trophy!

Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nancy Xu, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe are all returning to strut their stuff on Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The four who joined last year - Jowita Przystal, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin and Cameron Lombard - are all also returning, as well as the longest-serving pro left on the show, Giovanni Pernice.

We won't be seeing Aljaž Škorjanec in the ballroom however, as after nine years, he recently announced that he's hanging up his Strictly shoes for good.

We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out who his replacement might be the show has said, and for anyone else who may be added to the line up.

His last Strictly partner was Dragon Sara Davies in 2021

Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "We could not be more proud of the Strictly professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022. The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us.

"They really are the best in the business and we can't wait to see what they bring to the Strictly ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series."

Who is your favourite professional dancer on Strictly? Let us know in the comments.