Weather: Has it snowed where you are?

Things have taken a turn for the chilly this week in the UK, and we want to know if it's been snowy where you live?
The Met Office have issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, and temperatures fell to below freezing in some parts of the country.
People have reported seeing thundersnow - a thunderstorm that has snow instead of rain - in parts of the UK, and people in northern and eastern Scotland and north-east England woke up to a blanket of snow.
A spokesperson from BBC Weather said "Spring is on hold" for now!
Around 6cm of snow was reported in Bingley in West Yorkshire, and parts of Northumberland have seen 3cm of snow, said BBC Weather.
Matty Box, a meteorologist from the Met Officewjo monitor UK weather, said that things might brighten up a bit at the weekend, though.
Have you seen any weird weather or snow where you live? Let us know in the comments below!
Your Comments
Join the conversation