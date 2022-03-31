Weather: Has it snowed where you are?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. UK temperatures set to drop this week

Things have taken a turn for the chilly this week in the UK, and we want to know if it's been snowy where you live?

The Met Office have issued two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, and temperatures fell to below freezing in some parts of the country.

People have reported seeing thundersnow - a thunderstorm that has snow instead of rain - in parts of the UK, and people in northern and eastern Scotland and north-east England woke up to a blanket of snow.

A spokesperson from BBC Weather said "Spring is on hold" for now!

PA Media Spring snow is here

Around 6cm of snow was reported in Bingley in West Yorkshire, and parts of Northumberland have seen 3cm of snow, said BBC Weather.

Matty Box, a meteorologist from the Met Officewjo monitor UK weather, said that things might brighten up a bit at the weekend, though.

Sarah Brown A chilly cat made from snow in Leeds

Getty Images Nottinghamshire Cricket Club tried to pose for a team photo, but were interrupted by the snow!

Have you seen any weird weather or snow where you live?