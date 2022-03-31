Starstruck: Who's your favourite to win the final?

ITV Host Olly Murs (centre) is joined by judges (l-r) Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford

It's the grand final of Starstruck on Saturday night.

The ITV show has seen members of the public perform as lookalikes and soundalikes of their favourite pop stars.

And singing show host Olly Murs and the programme's judges will be hoping they get wowed by the superstar impersonators.

So far, the panel of singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, actor Sheridan Smith and comedian Jason Manford, have chosen six finalists from across the weeks of the show.

The winner will be hoping to scoop the £50,000 prize!

So have your say in our vote which one is your favourite and let us know why in the comments below!

