play
Watch Newsround

Starstruck: Who's your favourite to win the final?

Last updated at 11:41
comments
View Comments
(r-l) Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford.ITV
Host Olly Murs (centre) is joined by judges (l-r) Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford

It's the grand final of Starstruck on Saturday night.

The ITV show has seen members of the public perform as lookalikes and soundalikes of their favourite pop stars.

And singing show host Olly Murs and the programme's judges will be hoping they get wowed by the superstar impersonators.

So far, the panel of singers Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert, actor Sheridan Smith and comedian Jason Manford, have chosen six finalists from across the weeks of the show.

The winner will be hoping to scoop the £50,000 prize!

So have your say in our vote which one is your favourite and let us know why in the comments below!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Newsround presenters

Newsround: 50 years of news for children

Russian and Ukrainian flags

Click here to find all our content about the war in Ukraine

SDA

RSS Sir David Attenborough kept a cool head in Antarctica tests

comments
Newsround Home