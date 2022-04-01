Welcome to Newsround's Press Pack! We want YOUR stories!

Being able to tell you what's making the news around the world - and explaining why it matters - is what Newsround is all about.

But we are also focused on hearing from YOU. Your voices, your news - telling us what matters in your life. And that's what Press Pack is all about!

It's your chance to be a Press Pack reporter - to tell us your news: What your interests are, what you are passionate about, your achievements and what issues are important to you.

You can make us a report with words, pictures and/or video and we'll help to turn it into a Press Pack report for our website and maybe for the Newsround bulletin.

Sometimes we might even come to you or your school to help you make it!