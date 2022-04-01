play
Watch Newsround

What have you been up to this April Fools' Day?

Last updated at 09:21
comments
View Comments (2)
April Fools' DayGetty Images

Today is April Fools' Day, which can only mean one thing - you better watch out for plenty of pranks, jokes and unusual stories!

We want to know what mischief you've been getting up to today or what you're planning later!

Have you played any pranks at home or at school today? Or maybe one of your friends has? Perhaps YOU'VE fallen for a prank today?

Whatever it is, we'd love to know about them!

Tell us by posting in the comments below. And don't forget, you can find out more on how April Fools' Day started here!

More like this

Boy laughing.

Are these the best jokes ever?

Keyframe #5
play
0:28

Dele Alli pranks Raheem Sterling while he's sleeping

April fools emoji

April Fools' Day pranks and jokes we've spotted so far

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Been pranking my friends by pretending to be my other friend! We basically pretended to be each other 😅

    • History-Lover replied:
      Hahahaha that's a good one

Top Stories

Children spell out the letters BSL in sign language.

BSL: Signed Newsround bulletins available soon

comments
15
Russian and Ukrainian flags

Click here to find all our content about the war in Ukraine

queen elizabeth

Queen says thank you for Jubilee trees

comments
1
Newsround Home