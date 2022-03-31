Pluto: Nasa spacecraft reveals huge ice volcanoes on dwarf planet

NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI Scientists have discovered ice volcanoes on Pluto!

Scientists have found huge ice volcanoes on Pluto!

The discovery was made through images of the dwarf planet taken by Nasa's New Horizons spacecraft mission.

Unlike volcanoes on Earth which erupt lava and gases, ice volcanoes expel large amounts of ice that experts think may have the texture of toothpaste!

They have previously been found in several other places in our Solar System, including on Saturn's largest moon Titan and on the dwarf planet Ceres which is found between Mars and Jupiter.

What did scientists find?

NASA Artists's impression of the New Horizons spacecraft orbiting Pluto

Scientists at the Southwest Research Institute in America looked at pictures taken in 2015 by the New Horizons spacecraft.

New Horizons is a Nasa mission to study the dwarf planet Pluto, its moons, and other objects in the Kuiper Belt, a region of space in the outer solar system.

Experts think they've discovered around 10 or more ice volcanoes that are between 0.6 and 4.5 miles tall!

Temperatures on Pluto are extremely cold - they range from -172 to -238 degrees Celsius depending on where it is on its orbit.

Did you know? Pluto is so far away from Earth, it took Nasa's New Horizon spacecraft 9.5 years to make the 3 billion mile journey!

Experts say that the discovery of these ice volcanoes suggests that Pluto could be more active than previously thought.

Planetary scientist Kelsi Singer who lead the study called Pluto "a geological wonderland".

"Many areas of Pluto are completely different from each other. If you just had a few pieces of a puzzle of Pluto you would have no idea what the other areas looked like."

Alan Stern who is leading Nasa's New Horizon missions added, "What's most fascinating about Pluto is that it's so complex - as complex as the Earth or Mars despite its smaller size and high distance from the Sun."