New £5 coin celebrates 120 years of Peter Rabbit

A brand new £5 coin has been created to celebrate 120 years of Peter Rabbit.

The commemorative coin features the mischievous bunny in his trademark blue coat hopping through a wildflower meadow.

Peter Rabbit was written by the author Beatrice Potter, one of the most celebrated British writers of all time.

The Tale of Peter Rabbit has been translated into more than 45 languages and has sold 45 million copies worldwide.

Ffion Gwillim, who designed the coin, said: "I knew from the beginning that I wanted the coin to be cheerful and have a celebratory feel.

"I took inspiration from the colourful floral illustrations seen throughout the book."

The coin isn't going into circulation but is available to buy on the Royal Mint website in either gold or silver.

Five things you might not know about Beatrix Potter

Royal Mint director of commemorative coin Clare Maclennan said: "Coins remain Britain's favourite collectable item.

"Their appeal continues to reach new collectors with the increasing popularity of our childhood character coins, which celebrate some of the greatest childhood stories and characters we know and love on official UK coin."