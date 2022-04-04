Giant Galapagos tortoises born in British zoo for first time

BNPS Dirk, who is 70, fathered the two giant Galapagos tortoises at Crocodiles of the World in Oxfordshire

A British zoo has welcomed the arrival of two baby Giant Galapagos tortoises for the first time ever.

The newborns were born at Crocodiles of the World in Brize Norton, Oxfordshire last month.

They were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the United Kingdom in the 1960s.

They are currently the size of tennis balls but will grow to weigh about 30 stone as adults.

Giant Galapagos tortoises are listed on the endangered animals list and have been close to extinction.

There are about 15,000 of them in the world, compared to 200,000 in the 19th Century.

The tortoises can live for over 100 years and are best known for their really long necks.

BNPS Shaun Foggett (left), the founder of Crocodiles of the World, with Dirk, the new arrivals and Jamie Gilks, the attraction's head of reptiles

They are also connected to the scientist Charles Darwin, who came up with theory of evolution by studying them.

Crocodiles of the World already has four Giant Galapagos adults in its zoo called Zuzu, Isabella, Charlie and Dirk.

Keepers are closely monitoring the tortoises' progress and feed them a diet of dried grasses, leafy greens, pear cactus and weeds.

Shaun Foggett, founder of Crocodiles of the World, said: "We're incredibly proud to have successfully bred these tortoises, who have previously been very close to extinction.

"We have all been hoping for this day since the giant tortoises joined us in 2018 and it's a significant achievement towards helping the conservation of the species."