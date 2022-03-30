World Cup 2022: The World Cup ball is here!

Fifa

The official match ball for the 2022 Qatar World Cup has been released by Adidas ahead of the tournament.

It's called the 'Al Rihla' - which is the Arabic word for the journey - and is inspired by the architecture, boats, and flag of host nation Qatar.

The Al Rihla is the 14th successive ball that Adidas has created for the Fifa World Cup. Its makers say that travels faster in flight than any ball in the tournament's history.

Although World Cup balls often end up making their way into the Premier League and Champion's League, they aren't always welcomed by the players - especially goalies!

Adidas say the new ball is the most environmentally friendly football ever having been designed from only water-based inks and glues.

It is also specially designed using coloured lines - so when it flies through the air it should stand out.

'Strange' balls

Getty Images David de Gea trying to make a save with what he called the 'strange' World Cup ball in 2018

The World Cup ball has always been a talking point in the build up to tournaments - and not always in a good way.

In 2010, the South Africa World Cup was dominated by talk about the Jabulani football.

The ball received lots of criticism from players and goalkeepers after a number of high-profile errors in matches.

Then in 2018, Spanish keepers David de Gea and Pepe Reina claimed that the World Cup ball for that tournament it was 'strange' and that it was more difficult to grip than other balls.