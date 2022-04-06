play
BSL: Kids campaigning for sign language law change

The campaign to get British Sign Language legally recognised in the UK is one step closer achieving its aim.

The BSL Bill has passed through the House of Commons and is now being considered by the House of Lords.

In March people gathered in London to call for a change to the law.

We've been speaking to some deaf children who were at the rally about why they want their language promoted.

With thanks to sign language interpreters Ryan Mclean and Harri McKenzie-Donovan.

