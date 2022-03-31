What are the world's longest flights?

Getty Images

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific has just announced a new route for a flight from Singapore to New York.

It'll mean it's the world's longest non-stop flight.

The flight will now leave New York on the east coast of America, and cross over the Atlantic Ocean, Europe and Asia instead of its usual route over the Pacific Ocean, the airline said.

The new route avoids flying over Russia and - although Cathay Pacific hasn't said this is the reason - many airlines have cancelled routes to Russian cities or are avoiding its airspace since Russia invaded Ukraine.

How long is the flight?

Getty Images

The airline say the plane's flight path will cover "just under 9,000 nautical miles" which is 10,357 miles or 16,668 km.

The flight will also take 16-17 hours - so travellers are going to need something to keep them entertained!

Cathay Pacific is trying to arrange a permit for the journey: The trans-Atlantic option is more favourable than their usual trans-Pacific route because of "strong seasonal tailwinds at this time of the year", it told the AFP news agency.

What about other long flights?

Getty Images

This flight will pass the distances covered by a Singapore Airlines flight which also goes from Singapore to New York.

It flies a shorter distance but takes a longer time - about 9,534 miles or 15,343km but this time taking 18 hours.

The longest non-stop flight to the UK is between London Heathrow airport and the city of Darwin in Australia by the airline Qantas. It travels 8,620 miles or 13,872 km.

In order to travel massive distances around the world, airlines often have a built-in stop which allows passengers to stretch their legs and the plane to refuel.

A flight from Beijing in China to São Paulo in Brazil - stopping in Madrid in Spain travels a whopping 10,922 miles or 17,578 km, and takes 21 hours and 50 minutes - almost a whole day!

And if you want to go from Singapore to Houston, USA, you can stop in Manchester which is a flight of 9,930 miles or 15,981 km which takes over a full day: 24 hours and 45 minutes!

Are these bad flights for the planet?

Getty

Everything we do, from the food we eat, products we buy to the way we travel, releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and so has an impact on the planet's climate. But some activities have a greater impact than others.

According to the group International Council on Clean Transportation, around 2.4% of global carbon dioxide emissions come from aviation. Together with other gases and the water vapour trails produced by aircraft, it says the industry is responsible for around 5% of global warming.

For example, it says that a return flight from London to San Francisco, USA emits around 5.5 tonnes of CO2 per person - which is more than twice the emissions produced by a family car in a year, and about half of the average carbon footprint of someone living in Britain.

Even a return flight from London to Berlin, Germany emits around 0.6 tonnes, three times the amount of emissions saved from a year of recycling.

While it's hoped that making fuel more efficient and greener, experts say that the growing number of flights and passengers flying mean that cutting that impact in a big way will be a real challenge.