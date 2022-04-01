Chickenpox: What is it? Why is it spreading at the moment? Can you catch it twice?

Getty Images Chickenpox usually gets better on its own after a week or two

You might have heard people talking about chickenpox. Or perhaps you or one of your friends has it at the moment?

Chickenpox is a common infection that for most people isn't serious - you'll probably feel better and recover quickly and easily after a week or two.

But what is it? And why are people talking about it?

Here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about chickenpox.

What is chickenpox?

Getty Images A 3D illustration of how the chickenpox virus looks

Chickenpox is an infection caused by a virus called varicella-zoster.

It is most common in children who are under the age of 10, but you can be affected at any age.

Chickenpox is very contagious - that means that it is very easy to catch the disease from someone else who has it, especially if you haven't had it before.

It causes a rash of red, itchy spots that after a few days turn into blisters filled with fluid. They then crust over to form scabs, which eventually drop off and clear up.

Some children might have only a few spots, but others can have spots that cover the whole body.

Chickenpox is mainly a mild and harmless infection if you get it as a child but it can it be more serious if you get the disease as an adult.

It usually gets better by itself after a week or two without needing to see a doctor.

What are the symptoms of chickenpox?

Getty Images Cooling creams and gels can help make spots less itchy

The spots usually start appearing around one to three weeks after you catch chickenpox.

These are most likely to appear on the face, ears and scalp, on the chest and stomach, and on the arms and legs - but can appear anywhere on the body.

Chickenpox can be very itchy, even if you don't have many spots, but it's important to try not to scratch them if you can.

You might also have flu-like symptoms such as a high temperature and headache - however this is more likely in teenagers and adults.

It is possible to get chickenpox more than once in your life, but it is very unusual.

Why is it spreading at the moment?

Instagram/George_Ezra Singer George Ezra revealed that he had caught chickenpox last month

Children usually catch chickenpox in winter and spring, particularly between March and May so it's not unusual for cases to be higher at this time of year.

However, experts think that now that coronavirus rules have been relaxed and with schools fully open more people are meeting up which makes it more likely for infections such as chickenpox to spread.

Dr Mary Ramsay from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which monitors levels of disease in the UK said, "Recent information shows the normal seasonal increase and we may expect levels to be even higher this year compared to when COVID-19 restrictions were in place."

Singer George Ezra revealed last month that he had caught chickenpox having never had it as a child and was having to reschedule some live shows, but he has since made a comeback to the stage.