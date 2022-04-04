To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Let's Talk About Sexism: A Newsround Special

What is sexism, and how can it affect us?

Well, Lauren Layfield has been finding out more in this Newsround Special called Let's Talk About Sexism.

In the programme Lauren chats to kids across the UK to get their take on the issue, as well as speaking to some experts, celebs, and leaders to learn about the impact that sexism can have on people's lives and futures, and what we can all do to change things.

This Newsround Special wants to encourage everyone to ask questions and share their knowledge - get involved in the discussion in our comments below!

What is sexism?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Lauren caught up with sexism expert Laura Bates to get the low down.

Sexism is when you treat someone differently, or not very nicely, because of their sex or gender.

Often it is the idea that one gender is better than the other at particular things.

For example, "girls are better than boys at baking" is an example of a sexist statement.

Sexism can make people feel excluded, judged or like they might not be good at something because of other people's sexist comments.

What are gender stereotypes?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Find out more about gender stereotypes and jobs in this experiment

Gender stereotyping is the belief that you must behave in a certain way and like certain things because of your gender.

An example of a gender stereotype is that 'all girls like pink, because they are a girl' or 'all boys like blue, because they are a boy', when this is not true.

Gender stereotyping is a type of discrimination and can affect things like people's rights to education, their freedom of expression and what jobs they do.

In the UK only around 7% of firefighters employed by the Fire and Rescue Service are women, and around 11% of registered nurses in the UK are men.

According to research by the National Education Union, more than a third (34%) of primary school teachers say they see gender stereotyping in their schools at least once a week.

What is masculinity and femininity?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Lauren spoke to Ben Hurst to find out more about masculinity

Masculinity is the name for a set of stereotypes, behaviours, or characteristics that are often associated with being a boy or man.

Some of these stereotypes can include "being strong", or "dominant" or "in control" and "not asking for help" according to Ben Hurst, who gives talks about sexism to boys and men in the UK.

Toxic masculinity is when these male stereotypes are pushed to the extreme, such as 'taking control away from other people' or 'talking over other people and not letting them speak'.

Femininity is the name for a set of stereotypes, behaviours, or characteristics that are often associated with being a girl or woman.

Some of these stereotypes include being 'emotional' or 'weak'.

The pressure to fit this idea of masculinity or femininity can make people feel uncomfortable, unhappy or judged if they don't look or act a certain way.

How can you help fight sexism?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Gina Martin gave Lauren some useful tips on how to be active and fight sexism

Sexism can feel like quite a big and overwhelming issue, but there are lots of things you can do to help make a difference in tackling sexism and making things better for everyone.

Gina Martin is an activist who helped to change a sexist law in the UK, she gave Lauren some top tips for fighting sexism.

She recommends starting with an issue that has affected you, that you care about, then think about what skills you have to draw attention to that problem.

That might be drawing, singing or talking to people.

"Find the thing you're good at, the thing you care about, and put them together and that's the best place to start." said Gina.

"If you're made to feel uncomfortable because of your sex or gender, talk to someone, and just know that your voice has strength" she said.

Let's Talk About Sexism: A Newsround Special is on at 6pm, Monday 4th April on CBBC. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer now.