Biggest ever wildlife crossing being created in California

Reuters Here is an example of an already existing wildlife crossing in Washington

Work is starting on the world's biggest-ever wildlife crossing, which is set to be built in Southern California next month.

The idea is to build a bridge over a very busy road which will creates a safe passage for animals to move across their habitat.

It comes after a 20-year study by the United States National Park Service found that roads have increasingly been blocking and heavily disrupting migration routes for wildlife.

The California project is unusual because it's going to be built OVER the highway rather than as a tunnel.

Animal crossings

moose henderson It's hoped the wildlife crossing will help stop the extinction of mountain lions in the area

The increasing number of roads across the US has caused major problems for animals who need to migrate to different areas in order to mate, get shelter and find food supplies.

The climate crisis has also meant that some species have needed to migrate in order to find more suitable conditions as temperatures rise.

In California, for example, there are a lot more wildfires than there used to be and the roads mean wildlife populations have no routes of escape.

Mountain lions in the area have been at threat of extinction so it's also hoped that the crossing will help them repopulate.

Safe corridor

Getty Images Wildfires in California have led to animals needing to travel more to find places to live

The number of wildlife crossings across the US has rapidly increased over the last four decades, with just a handful in the 1970s and 1980s to more than 1,000 today.

A lack of animal routes also brings major knock on effects for humans too, with two million crashes between cars, lorries and large animals each year across the United States.

It's hoped the plan will help preserve biodiversity across California by re-connecting a really important wildlife corridor.