What's the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Ukraine was invaded by the Russian army on the 24 February.

Since then, millions of Ukrainians have been forced to leave their homes to escape danger, with many fleeing to neighbouring countries.

Ukrainian troops have been fighting back and other countries from all over the world have also be trying to get Russia to stop.

There has also been lots of support offered to those affected by the ongoing war.

This week the two countries met for peace talks. Jenny has the latest.

