World Cup 2022: Who's heading to Qatar later this year?.

Getty Images Egypt took on Senegal on Tuesday

Tuesday was a big night for Liverpool team-mates Mo Salah and Sadio Mane who are two of football's biggest stars.

The pair faced one another during Egypt's World Cup qualifying play-off match against Senegal at the West African country's new 50,000-seater stadium in the city of Diamniadio.

In a repeat of the Africa Cup of Nations final, it was Senegal who were victorious, winning on penalties again, leaving Egypt and Mo Salah out of the World Cup.

The second leg of the play-off finished 1-0 to the hosts, with Senegal's Boulaye Dia scoring the only goal in normal time after just four minutes. The final score was 1-1 on aggregate after extra time, sending the game to a tense and dramatic shootout.

EPA Mo Salah's side weren't able to secure the win on the night

It was Liverpool's Sadio Mane who scored the winning penalty to send Senegal to the 2022 World Cup after club team-mate Mohamed Salah missed his spot-kick for Egypt.

However, the game wasn't without some controversy. Egypt's captain Salah missed a penalty in the shootout after having a number of green laser pointers directed at his face.

Salah was one of several players targeted by laser pens as he prepared to take his penalty

Which other teams are through?

Getty Images Ronaldo will be heading to his fifth World Cup

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is also through after Portugal beat North Macedonia during their World Cup Qualifying match on Tuesday.

United team-mate Bruno Fernandes scored two goals on the night. It means the side will now compete in their sixth World Cup in a row, with Ronaldo going to the tournament for a fifth and potentially final time.

Getty Images Poland beat Sweden 2-0

Poland are through to the World Cup in Qatar after Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski's goals gave them a play-off final win over Sweden.

Meanwhile England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were all in friendly action last night.

Aston Villa team-mates Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings scored for England to help the Three Lions to a 3 nil win over Ivory Coast at Wembley. Raheem Sterling who was captain for the game got the other goal.

Getty Images Ollie Watkins scores against Ivory Coast

Scotland extended their unbeaten run to eight games, even though they were winning 2-0 against Austria the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Wales drew one-one with the Czech Republic at the Cardiff City Stadium and Northern Ireland were beaten 1-0 in Belfast by Hungary.