Concert For Ukraine: Five things that happened on the night

Getty Images Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas shared a heartfelt message for the people of Ukraine via video

A concert to help people in Ukraine raised more than £12 million last night.

Around 8,000 people attended the event which took place at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena.

Almost four million people are now believed to have fled Ukraine after Russia invaded the country at the end of February, and many others who are still in Ukraine have been forced to leave their homes.

Getty Images A number of performers including Anne-Marie took to the stage at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena

A number of performers took to the stage during the two-hour show which was broadcast live on ITV and STV on Tuesday evening. Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas who weren't able to make it on the night shared a heartfelt message.

"We still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind," she said during a video message.

Want to know more about the Concert for Ukraine? Here are five big things that happened.

Lots of music stars performed on the night

Getty Images Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello performed their new song Bam Bam

Several pop stars took part in Tuesday's Concert For Ukraine including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Anne-Marie, Emeli Sande and Snow Patrol.

Camila Cabello sang an moving version of Coldplay's song 'Fix You' before she was joined by Ed Sheeran for a live debut of their new track, Bam Bam.

"We are praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people in the Ukraine," the Cuban-American singer said.

Getty Images Ed Sheeran performed two of his hit songs

Ed Sheeran also performed his hit songs Perfect and Bad Habits.

"It's such an important cause, I'm so honoured to be here," he said Sheeran during his solo set.

A Ukrainian Eurovision winner gave a powerful performance

Getty Images Singer Jamala held the Ukrainian flag throughout her performance

Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2016, also took to the stage. She sang her winning track 1944 which was inspired by her great-grandmother who was forced to leave Crimea under Russian dictator Joseph Stalin during the Second World War.

Jamala received one of the loudest cheers of the night when she held up the Ukrainian flag that she had been holding throughout her performance.

The singer had to flee Kyiv with her children at the start of the war. "It was really hard, but I am here," she told ITV before the concert.

"Thank you so much to all musicians for supporting Ukraine, for standing with Ukraine, because it's really important for us."

The moving stories of Ukrainians were told

Getty Images Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti (centre) accompanied actors Tamsin Greig (left) and Eddie Marsan (right) as they read out the moving stories of Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion

The touching stories of two Ukrainians who had to flee Ukraine during the invasion were told on the night. Their accounts were read by actors Tamsin Greig and Eddie Marsan who were accompanied by Scottish violinist Nicola Benedetti.

Tamsin Greig read the words of Natalya, who spent three days sheltering in a basement in Kharkiv before leaving on an overcrowded train. She later found out her apartment block and university had been destroyed.

Eddie Marsan told the story of Artem, who spent four days travelling to Romania with his children.

A viral video from a young Ukrainian musician was played

Getty Images 94 other violinists joined Illia Bondarenko in the fundraising video

During the night, a video of a young violinist called Illia Bondarenko which went viral was shown to audiences.

The clip shows him playing a Ukrainian folk song called 'Verbovaya Doschechka' from a basement shelter in Kyiv and he's joined virtually by 94 violinists from 29 different countries.

More than £12 million was raised

Getty Images Around 8,000 people attended the event

A total of £12.2 million was raised on the night. As well as the money raised from public donations, ITV donated an estimated £3 million it had gained from advertising and another £250,000 was generated by ticket sales.

The funds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) which brings together several charities to provide emergency aid to people caught up in humanitarian crises such as war.