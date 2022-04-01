play
BSL: What do deaf kids think about new signed bulletin?

British Sign Language is a visual way of communicating using your hands, facial expression and body language.

For many people who are deaf, it is the main language they use to communicate.

Newsround is going to have a signed bulletin available, every weekday, for people who use BSL from 19 April.

We spoke to some children who use BSL to see what they think of the idea and what it will mean to them to have a more accessible news service.

With thanks to sign language interpreters Ryan Mclean and Harri McKenzie-Donovan.

