Last updated at 12:38
image

Royal Family: Memorial service for Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip's family gathered for a service of remembrance following his death in 2021.
The Queen and other members of the Royal Family have attended a service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
The memorial service for Prince PhilipPA Media
Prince Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99. He and the Queen were married for 73 years.
The Queen and Prince Philip in 2020PA Media
Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents Prince William and Catherine for the service.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with George and CharlotteGetty Images
The future king, Prince Charles, also attended with his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Duke and Duchess of CornwallGetty Images
Other senior members of the Royal Family were also there, and were joined by European royals, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife. However, Prince Harry and Meghan did not attend.
Service of remembrancePA Media
This service of remembrance aimed to bring together different aspects of Prince Philip’s life and to celebrate a "long life lived fully". His family, charities, military connections, and his public duties were all mentioned. The Queen, who walked to her seat as the first hymn started, sat with four generations of her family.
queenPA Media
Well-wishers and royal fans gathered outside to pay their own tributes to Prince Philip.
Royal fan in union Jack suitReuters

