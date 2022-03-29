Downing Street parties: Police issue 20 fines

Getty Images

Twenty fines have been issued by police over government parties that broke Covid lockdown rules.

The Metropolitan Police say they will not be naming people who have been fined for breaking the rules or reveal which specific events they relate to.

However, Downing Street has said that it WILL say if the prime minister is among those issued with a fine.

But whatever happens next, the police have now said they believe Covid laws were broken in government buildings where they were being set.

What's the background?

Earlier in the year there was a huge focus on claims that senior people in government and who run the country had broken the lockdown rules that they were asking the rest of the country to stick to.

Boris Johnson and many of his senior members of staff were in big trouble over it. There was a lot of anger and some people - including in Boris Johnson's own party - were calling for him to lose his job.

Mr Johnson ordered a report into what happened but when it was about to be published in full - details were held back so the police could investigate if any crimes happened.

How did the police investigate?

As part of the police investigation into what happened, 100 people were sent legal questionnaires - including Mr Johnson.

The questionnaires related to 12 events held at the prime minister's home in Downing Street or in other government buildings where restrictions may have been broken during 2020 and 2021.

During 2020 and 2021 the UK was in different stages of lockdown, many children and families had to follow rules meaning they weren't able to meet up with or spend time with people they didn't live with.

Although the Prime Minister wasn't at all the events, he's admitted that some took place and has apologised if people were upset, but has also said previously that he doesn't think he broke any rules.

Mr Johnson had previously insisted that "guidelines were followed at all times".

He later apologised for attending a drinks party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, but insisted that he believed it was a work event.

PA Media A day after it is claimed some of the parties took place, the Queen was pictured sitting alone at Prince Philip's funeral due to Covid restrictions

Downing Street also had to issue an apology to Buckingham Palace for two gatherings held the night before the funeral of Prince Philip - the Queen's husband..

Even members of Boris Johnson's own political party called on the PM to resign, but since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, some Conservative MPs (Members of Parliament) are understood to have changed their mind.

How do the fines work?

In a statement the police said: "We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments."

Those who receive a fine from the police have 28 days to pay it or decide if they want to argue against it.

The police say there is still a "significant amount" of material to be assessed and that more fines could come in the future.

How have people reacted?

Getty Images The opposition Labour party's deputy leader Angela Rayner has repeated calls for the prime minister to resign

BBC political expert Nick Eardley says: "Some of the political pressure has died down in recent weeks. Opposition parties are still calling on the prime minister to resign, but some Conservative MPs are more reluctant because of the crisis in Ukraine."

Speaking before the fines were announced, Education Minister Will Quince told the BBC that the "events that took place shouldn't have happened" and added that there had been "considerable change" in Downing Street since the revelations of lockdown events.

However, Angela Rayner deputy leader of the main opposition party - the Labour Party - said: "After over two months of police time, 12 parties investigated and over a hundred people questioned under caution, Boris Johnson's Downing Street has been found guilty of breaking the law.

"The culture is set from the very top. The buck stops with the prime minister, who spent months lying to the British public, which is why he's got to go."

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said "We all know who is responsible. The prime minister must resign, or Conservative MPs must sack him."