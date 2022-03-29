Women's Euro 2022: Five things you need to know about the tournament

Getty Images

With less than 100 days to go until the tournament kicks off, the Women's Euro 2022 competition is expected to be a record breaker.

Tickets for the final of the competition at Wembley sold out within an hour of going on sale on Monday morning.

That means the tournament will host some of the biggest crowds ever seen at the Women's European Championship.

With that in mind, here are five things you need to know ahead of Euro 2022.

Host nation

Getty Images Wembley Stadium in London will host the final of Euro 2022

Euro 2022 is being held at 10 different stadiums in England from 6-31 July.

It was originally supposed to take place last year but was moved by 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

England will kick off this year's tournament against Austria at Old Trafford. The final will take place at Wembley on 31 July.

The other stadiums hosting matches will be Brentford, Brighton, Leigh (Leigh Sports Village), Manchester City (Academy Stadium), Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield (Bramall Lane) and Southampton.

Record breaking

Getty Images There is expected to be a record-breaking attendance at Wembley

To mark 100 days before the tournament kicks off, the organisers made tickets for all 31 matches available on general sale.

Tickets for the tournament decider at Wembley sold out within an hour of going on sale.

When completely full, Wembley can host 90,000 fans. The highest attendance for any Euros match - men or women - is 79,115 for the 1964 final at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium.

The current record attendance for a Women's European Championship final is 41,302, which was set at Euro 2013 when Germany beat hosts Sweden.

Euro 2022 group stage: Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland. Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland. Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, TBC, Switzerland. Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland.

No Russia

Getty Images Russia have been removed from the tournament

There are 16 teams taking part in the tournament but we only know 15 of them because Russia have been kicked out of Euro 2022.

Russia have been removed from the competition because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

They were supposed to be in Group C alongside the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Uefa - who are the governing body running the tournament - haven't announced who will replace Russia yet.

One option would be to bring in Portugal, the side that lost 1-0 on aggregate in the two-legged play-off to Russia.

The other two teams who lost in the play-offs are Ukraine and the Czech Republic,

British interests

Getty Images

This is only the second time that England have hosted the tournament.

They've also never won the Euros, losing twice in the final - on penalties against Sweden after a two-legged final in 1984 and then 6-2 to Germany in 2009.

At the last tournament, held in 2017, England were knocked out in the semi-finals by the Netherlands.

However, since then, they've hired the manager of the team that beat them, Sarina Wiegman.

Since Wiegman became manager in September 2021, England are unbeaten in nine matches and last month won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup - a competition that also featured Olympic champions Canada, Euros favourites Spain and two-time world champions Germany.

Northern Ireland have also qualified for the tournament for the first time.

They are the lowest ranked team at Euro 2022, sitting as the 46th best team in the world.

Who are the favourites?

Getty Images Spain's Alexia Putellas is regarded as one of the best players in the world

The top ranked team in the competition are Sweden, who sit as the second highest ranked country in the world.

In the past two years, Sweden have only lost once, on penalties to Canada in the Olympic final.

The Netherlands are the reigning champions. However, their winning manager, Sarina Wiegman, now manages England.

They'll hope goal-scoring machine Vivianne Miedema - who is the Dutch team's and Women's Super League's record scorer - fires them to victory.

However, the main favourites for Euro 2022 are Spain.

Their squad features a large number of players from European champions Barcelona, including 2021 Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder Alexia Putellas and striker Jennifer Hermoso, who came second in the voting for the award.