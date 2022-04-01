BSL: Signed Newsround bulletins available online from 19 April

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. BSL Newsround: What do deaf kids think about new signed bulletin?

Newsround will soon be accessible for people who use British Sign Language (BSL).

The new service was announced as part of the programme's 50th Anniversary celebrations in London on 31 March.

The bulletin will be fully signed, with an in-vision interpreter, each weekday starting from 19 April.

It will be available to watch on the Newsround website.

It's hoped the new service will help children who use BSL access news and encourage them to watch the programme.

What is BSL?

British Sign Language is a visual way of communicating using your hands, facial expression and body language.

For many people who are deaf it is the main language they use to communicate.

According to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), there are at least 50,000 children who are deaf in the UK.

For lots of them, getting access to the news is difficult. Some people use subtitles and others prefer an in-vision BSL interpreter.

We spoke to some children who use BSL to see what they think of the idea and what it will mean to them to have a more accessible news service.

Dhruvi, Shakha and Verone (left to right) spell out the letters BSL in British sign language

What difference will having a signed bulletin make?

Yasmine said: "Well it means children can develop their understanding, they can absorb and get access to the news more rather than being confused."

Lilly said: "I don't like it with most TV, there is loads of speaking happening, like hearing people are above deaf people.......I feel sad there are only a few videos out there with sign language, so I want there to be more, so it is equal."

Samuel said: "I think it will definitely be a positive impact for deaf children to see that, maybe they've never had access to that before, maybe they're from a hearing family, so they don't have access to the language and it's a way also to learn BSL."

And Saabrena agreed saying: "It is better for deaf children and adults to understand what's being said on the news."

What did they think of the signed bulletin?

Moqadas, really liked the signed bulletin, said: "I liked watching the signing, I thought it was better for me to learn and gain knowledge that way."

Alexia said she will watch the programme again, saying: "It's our equal access that our hearing peers have when they're watching the news, they have the English spoken language, deaf people need sign language."

"That makes me really happy to see we have that BSL access now, and I mean it's about time we have that access. It means I am more wise about what's going on," said Verone.

How and when can I watch it?

The fully signed version of the news programme will be available each weekday from 19 April on the website.

What if I want subtitles?

Newsround is already available each day with subtitles on the BBC iPlayer.

With thanks to sign language interpreters Ryan Mclean and Harri McKenzie-Donovan.