Plastic waste: Families encouraged to count single-use plastics in May

Households across the UK are being encouraged to count all the plastic packaging they throw away over a week.

It's all part of a campaign run by the environmental group Greenpeace and non-profit organisation Everyday Plastic aimed at highlighting the amount of plastic we use, and to put pressure on businesses and the government to tackle the issue.

Individuals, families, schools, community groups and businesses are being asked to count their plastic packaging waste in a survey taking place from 16-22 May and to record the different types thrown away on the campaign website.

The information will help paint a picture of how much plastic packaging is being binned in the UK and how much is recycled. It will also help provide more information on what's happening to people's rubbish once it's thrown away.

The survey follows a YouGov poll which showed more than 81% of those who took part want to see the government introducing targets to reduce plastic waste.

More than three-quarters of people who took part in the survey say they recycle plastic products to reduce waste, but 75% aren't sure what happens to their recycling once it leaves their homes.

Everyday Plastic founder Daniel Webb said: "Having counted my plastic waste for an entire year, I know exactly how powerful this investigation can be in helping to understand the true extent of the plastic problem."

How much plastic waste is produced in the UK?

The UK generated 5.2 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2018, enough to fill Wembley Stadium six times over, according to Greenpeace.

The group says the The UK generates more plastic waste per person than almost any other country in the world, with only the US producing more.

It's hoped the Big Plastic Count will push the UK government to bring in stricter policies to reduce plastic waste.

They also want to see a ban on all plastic waste exports, which is when waste from the UK is taken to other countries, and the introduction of what's known as a deposit return scheme (DRS) to assist with the recycling and reuse of drinks containers.