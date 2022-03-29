play
Watch Newsround

Plastic waste: Families encouraged to count single-use plastics in May

Last updated at 05:48
comments
View Comments
Plastic-wasteGetty Images

Households across the UK are being encouraged to count all the plastic packaging they throw away over a week.

It's all part of a campaign run by the environmental group Greenpeace and non-profit organisation Everyday Plastic aimed at highlighting the amount of plastic we use, and to put pressure on businesses and the government to tackle the issue.

Individuals, families, schools, community groups and businesses are being asked to count their plastic packaging waste in a survey taking place from 16-22 May and to record the different types thrown away on the campaign website.

The information will help paint a picture of how much plastic packaging is being binned in the UK and how much is recycled. It will also help provide more information on what's happening to people's rubbish once it's thrown away.

boy-holding-plastic-waste.Getty Images
Households are being encouraged to take part in the survey to help tackle plastic waste in the UK

The survey follows a YouGov poll which showed more than 81% of those who took part want to see the government introducing targets to reduce plastic waste.

More than three-quarters of people who took part in the survey say they recycle plastic products to reduce waste, but 75% aren't sure what happens to their recycling once it leaves their homes.

recycling-bins.Getty Images
Many people aren't sure what happens with their recycling once it leaves their homes

Everyday Plastic founder Daniel Webb said: "Having counted my plastic waste for an entire year, I know exactly how powerful this investigation can be in helping to understand the true extent of the plastic problem."

How much plastic waste is produced in the UK?
Plastic-waste.Getty Images
The UK produced more than five million tonnes of plastic waste in 2018

The UK generated 5.2 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2018, enough to fill Wembley Stadium six times over, according to Greenpeace.

The group says the The UK generates more plastic waste per person than almost any other country in the world, with only the US producing more.

It's hoped the Big Plastic Count will push the UK government to bring in stricter policies to reduce plastic waste.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: How Norway recycles plastic bottles

They also want to see a ban on all plastic waste exports, which is when waste from the UK is taken to other countries, and the introduction of what's known as a deposit return scheme (DRS) to assist with the recycling and reuse of drinks containers.

More like this

Handout photo dated 05/03/19 issued by The Big Bang Fair of British Synchronised swimmers Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe, who attempt to recreate their World Championship routine in a pool filled with plastic

Synchronised swimmers take a dip to highlight plastic pollution

Lego-bricks

Lego to ditch plastic packaging

lots of plastic rubbish gathered together on a river

Plastic pollution: 53 million tonnes could end up in our waters

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

girl-riding-camel.
image

Ukraine zoo opens for first time since invasion

a lamb
play
2:09

'Ewe' fancy swapping the classroom for a farm?

Child shivering.

It's going to get cold again and there could be snow!

comments
55
Newsround Home