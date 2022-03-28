Great White Sharks socialise in groups, scientists say

Getty Images

Scientists have a discovered a big gang of Great White Sharks swimming off the coast of Mexico.

Researchers found dozens of sharks hanging out together, patrolling for food and sometimes spending more than an hour together.

And it seems just like humans some sharks are more sociable than others.

The findings, published in the journal Biology Letters, followed a group of tagged sharks during 2017 and 2018.

Researchers were surprised to find that sharks were spending loads of time chilling together.

"Seventy minutes is a long time to be swimming around with another white shark," Yannis Papastamatiou, lead author of the study said in a statement.

How did they do it?

The researchers used a special tagging device which attached to the shark's fin and collected data for five days before releasing and floating to the surface so the scientists can collect it. It contained a video camera as well as sensors which can track speed, depth, and the direction of the shark.

Special receivers in the tag could even pick up movement of other sharks nearby which was essential to finding out how social the sharks were.

The team tagged six white sharks, three males and three females, over a four-year period.

Super social sharks

A.Voyer A white shark with a social tag on the dorsal fin

They also used data from previous experiments which studying over 30 great white sharks.

Not all sharks behaved the same.

One shark that kept its tag on for only 30 hours had the most interactions - spending time with 12 other sharks. Another shark had the tag on for five days and only spent time with two other sharks.

So some sharks socialised a lot and others chose to be alone.

What else did scientists learn?

They also displayed different hunting tactics. Some were active in shallow waters, others deeper down in the depths. Some were more active during the day, others at night.

As lots of socialising took part near a group of seals the researchers thought that one reason for the sharks forming these clubs could be so they can take advantage of another shark's success at hunting.

However, as the study is with such a small number of sharks, it will need to be bigger to learn more about exactly why sharks are behaving this way.

"The important question we still have to answer is what's the reason for being social for these sharks? We still don't know, but it's likely they may stay in proximity of other individuals in case those individuals are successful in killing large prey," Papastamatiou said.

"They aren't working together but being social could be a way to share information."