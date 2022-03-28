Rare Marvel comic sells for $2.4 million!

COMICCONNECTS The copy of Marvel Comics No. 1 is extremely rare

A super rare copy of Marvel's first-ever comic book has been sold for more than $2.4 million (£1.8 million) at auction.

The copy of Marvel Comics No. 1, which was released in November 1939, is thought to be one of the most valuable of all time. It features the first appearance of several characters including the Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner, the very first Marvel hero.

"This is the beginning. Without this, there would be no Marvel Universe... no Marvel movies, no Spider-Man, not even today's superhero mythology as we know it," ComicConnect which sold the book said.

The book is referred to as a 'pay copy', as it's the original copy used by publisher Lloyd Jacquet to note down payments owed to the artists and creators who contributed to the comic. It includes handwritten notes setting out payments to be made to legendary artist Frank Paul who designed the cover.

Despite being published over 80 years ago, the book is still in incredibly good condition.

@HeritageAuction/Twitter Other Marvel prints have sold for lots of money

"The front cover is remarkably well preserved and clean, and the colours are undeniably crisp, perfectly highlighting the otherworldly appearance of the Human Torch as he closes in on his foe," ComicConnect said.

This isn't the first time Marvel memorabilia has sold for mega money. A Spider-Man comic page from 1984 sold for an incredible £2.44m at auction earlier this year, and another copy of Marvel Comics No. 1 sold for $1.26 million (£960,000) in 2019.