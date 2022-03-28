Aljaž is leaving Strictly!

Aljaž Škorjanec is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after nine years as a professional on the show.

The Slovenian dancer joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and during his first year he lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Abbey Clancy.

His other partnerships on the show have included Alison Hammond, Clara Amfo, Gemma Atkinson and, most recently, Sara Davies.

He announced the news in a post on his social media, saying: "Being a part of a group of professionals that inspire and push you to be better every step of the way is humbling and I will carry that inspiration with me forever."

Aljaž has been dancing since the age of five. In Slovenia he won 19 championships in Ballroom and Latin and has represented the country at world level.

He was only 23-years-old when he started as a professional dancer on Strictly and has become a firm fan favourite in the decade since.

He said: "On a beautiful sunny day in May 2013 one phone call changed my life forever!

"It went like this... we would like to offer you a position on Strictly as a professional dancer.

"A dream became a reality and it was the biggest opportunity for a 23 year old boy from Slovenia.

"It didn't matter how many beautiful ballrooms I performed in during my competitive career, stepping onto the sacred Strictly floor was the most nervous I had ever been.

"A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years."

Aljaž hasn't said what he plans to do next but did confirm that he has lots of "exciting" plans in the pipeline. It hasn't been announced who is going to replace him but the new series of Strictly will be back in late 2022.

Aljaž is married to fellow pro dancer Janette. She recently left the show to present spin-off Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two with Rylan Clark.