UK weather: It's going to get cold with a chance of snow!

Getty Images

After a week of warm weather, UK temperatures are set to drop and there could even be a chance of snow!

The UK weather service, the Met Office, says the country will become colder and cloudier this week with some wintery weather predicted in places.

Snow is forecast for hills and high areas in the Lake District and south Scotland from Wednesday before rain and snow will drift further south.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster explained that "a cold stream of air will start to push southwards bringing unpredictable wet and windy conditions, even snow or sleet."

The change in weather means the warm temperatures felt across the country last week, could be halved as we head into April with temperatures dropping to below freezing at night.

"It looks like most places will be impacted, parts of northern England, northern Wales and central England are expected to be the worst affected," says Alex from the Met Office.

"This wintry weather could even push into southern areas of England and Wales, which isn't unusual, it is normal to have colder weather in April, but it's far from the sunny, warm days seen last week."