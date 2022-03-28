Dancing on Ice 2022: Who won the trophy?

ITV

Regan Gascoigne and his professional skating partner Karina Manta have been crowned champions of Dancing on Ice 2022.

Regan, who is a professional dancer and the son of football legend Paul Gascoigne, beat fellow celebs - former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and singer Kimberly Wyatt - to lift the trophy.

In an incredibly close contest all three finalists were tied after earning perfect 40 out of 40 scores for their two final routines.

Former Strictly pro dancer Brendan Cole came second in the final

Due to the FA Cup matches last weekend, the Dancing on Ice final had been postponed for a week, meaning the stars and their partners had an extra week to prepare.

Competing for the last time in front of judges Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Regan and Karina opened the show with a performance of Step In Time from Mary Poppins.

And, while all three couples impressed the judges, there could only be one winner and it was up to the television viewers at home to decide.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announced Regan was the winner

As hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced Regan was the new Dancing On Ice 2022 Champion, he burst into tears and was congratulated by the other competitors.

After being left speechless and emotional by the result, he admitted he couldn't believe that he'd won!