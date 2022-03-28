School creates happiness app featuring their dog

Pupils Chloe and Luca helped create all the content and built the app too

Pupils from a primary school in Merthyr Tydfil have created their very own mobile phone app in an attempt to boost other children's happiness and health.

The children from Pantysgallog Primary school created all the content and built the app.

They started the project in September 2021 after deciding they wanted to focus on health and wellbeing after all the disruption of the pandemic.

The content on the app includes mindfulness music, healthy recipes and the school's dog Max, who became a fixture at Pantysgallog during the pandemic.

The app was designed by Year five and six pupils who filmed the videos, wrote the text and worked with an augmented reality company to build the app.

They decided to make the app after the coronavirus pandemic meant they were forced into two long periods of learning at home.

It took three months to fully build the app, before making it available on the Apple AppStore. It has also been shared with local schools in the area.

Although it's mainly aimed at children, the app also has a map of places where families can go to exercise or unwind.

Max the dog

Pupils included their wellbeing dog Max in the app

One of the biggest stars on the app is Max the Cavapoo. He comes into the school every day with the headteacher, Mr Thomas.

A cartoon version of Max in sunglasses takes pride of place on the app and he is "the boss of the Healthy Heroes".

The children said Max and the app helped them after "difficult" times when they had to learn from home.

"He's in lessons, he's out on the yard, he supports some of our more vulnerable children in counselling lessons - he's just a presence around the school", said Mr Thomas.

"Pupils don't litter anymore, because they know that if they drop things on the floor Max will eat it.

"And if he's in class, everyone knows they have to be quiet because his hearing is so sensitive, so he's been a real success story for us."