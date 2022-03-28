Oscars 2022: Encanto wins Best Animated Feature award

Disney

Encanto has won the award for Best Animated Feature at the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

The 94th Academy Awards - as they are more formally known - celebrate the year's best films at a big ceremony in Los Angeles, USA.

This year, Covid restrictions had been eased and the ceremony returned to normal, meaning there was a full capacity crowd in attendance.

One of the biggest moments of the night was the cast of Encanto performing their smash hit, We Don't Talk About Bruno, live for the first ever time.

We Don't Talk About Bruno

One of the top categories to watch out for was Best Animated Feature.

It was a really close-call this year with some huge films nominated, including Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon and Disney Pixar's Luca.

But, it was Encanto which won the award.

In the film, the main character Mirabel hears the story of her missing Uncle Bruno… who her magical family do not want to talk about.

The animation was released onto streaming platforms during the pandemic, becoming one of Disney's most popular ever releases.

It's become best known for its hit song, We Don't Talk About Bruno, which became the first ever Disney song to reach number one in the UK.

The cast of the film performed the song at the ceremony, and it featured a surprise remix by rapper, Megan Thee Stallion.

Who else picked up an award?

Billie Eilish was celebrating at the Oscars

Billie Eilish was another winner on the night. She took home the award for Best Original Song for her James Bond theme, No Time To Die. There was also history made as it was the first time ever that there have been consecutive wins for women directors.

Jane Campion won this year's Best Director Award for her film, The Power of the Dog. Last year it was Chaloe Zhao for Nomadland.

Troy Kotsur became the first male deaf performer to win an Oscar - he took the prize for Coda.

One of the youngest attendees on the night was 11-year-old Jude Hill, who starred in Oscar-winning film, Belfast.

Earlier this month, he won the Best Young Actor/Actress gong at the Critic's Choice Awards.