Government to announce longer school days for primary and secondary pupils in England

Getty Images Nearly three quarters of schools are already open between 32 and 35 hours a week

All schools in England will have to open for a minimum of 32.5 hours a week, under new government plans.

Ministers say it will give children a fair chance to take part in a range of subjects, as well as any catch-up support.

But teacher groups say the new plans would not make much difference, as most schools already offer a 32.5 hour week.

England isn't the first country in the UK to look into a longer school week, last month some schools in Wales had their week extended by five hours.

We want to know what you think. Would you want a longer school day? What subjects and activities would you like to do at school if your day was longer? Head to the comments to let us know.

Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The new rule is due to start from September 2023 and will affect around 14% of schools which are thought to currently be open for less than 32 hours a week.

A 32.5 hour school week is the same as going to school Mondays to Fridays between 08:45 to 15.15.

The Government argues that a child with a school day shorter by 20 minutes a day would lose two weeks of schooling over the course of a year.

Education minister Nadhim Zahawi said he wanted "strong schools with great teachers for every child".

Education groups say they are not convinced of the benefits of having a minimum length of the school week and that most schools already offer a 32.5 hour week.

Paul Whiteman, from the NAHT headteachers' union said, "Simply adding five or 10 minutes to a day is unlikely to bring much, if any, benefit."

Unions also said it was important to understand the reasons why some schools might currently have a shorter week, such as issues with transport.

Geoff Barton, from the Association of School and College Leaders said, "It may be the case in some rural schools that start and finish times are affected by transport arrangements."

"Adding time on to the school week may sound straightforward, but there are many issues which need to be considered in individual schools, and we would encourage the government not to rush any changes," he added.