Ukraine: US President Joe Biden calls for countries to 'maintain absolute unity'

Getty Images President Biden gave his speech outside the Royal Castle in Poland's capital, Warsaw

US President Joe Biden has said that the countries of world need to 'maintain absolute unity' amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He was speaking to crowds gathered in the Polish capital Warsaw, at the end of a two-day visit to the country.

The speech comes a month on from Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine.

During his trip to Poland, Biden had earlier met with Ukrainian refugees and also held his first face-to-face talks with Ukrainian government ministers.

Poland shares a land border with Ukraine and it has welcomed more refugees than any other country - over 2.2 million people.

What did President Biden say?

Reuters Earlier, President Biden had met with Ukrainian refugees in Poland

President Biden said America and its allies were united in supporting Ukraine.

"The Western world has come together to provide for the people of Ukraine," he said.

"We stand with you".

He also spoke about the kindness he had seen from Poles, saying he was "struck by the generosity of the people of Warsaw".

If you are worried this might help Advice if you're upset by the news

The US President had earlier visited a football stadium in the city that had been converted into a refugee centre and met with volunteers working to providing them with meals.

"They were opening their hearts and their homes simply to help," he said.

President Biden also met with ministers from the Ukrainian government, where he promised that America would carry on providing them with more support.