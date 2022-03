Wielding a wand is no easy matter as Ricky has been to find out at a special wand training lesson this week.

While it might look like a lot of waving, wobbling and wiggling of a magic stick, it's actually a bit more complicated than that!

Ricky and a team of magicians in training worked with top wand waver, Paul Harris, who choreographed the wand scenes for Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Find out how they did!