Women's Six Nations 2022: What happened this weekend?

Getty Images Who will get their hands on the Women's Six Nations trophy this year?

The Women's Six Nations rugby union tournament kicked off on Saturday and it's been a busy start to the competition!

Over the course of the next six weeks England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and France will all battle it out for the Championship title.

England's Red Roses are the current holders of the trophy, having won the tournament last year for the for the third year in a row.

Here's everything you need to know so far from the first weekend of competition!

Getty Images The Red Roses have not lost a game since 2019!

England got their Women's Six Nations title defence off to a strong start with a 57-5 win over Scotland in Edinburgh.

The Red Roses scored nine tries, including three from Marlie Packer who picked up the player of the match award.

It was England's 19th win in a row - they haven't lost a match since 2019!

Getty Images Wales came from behind to win their first game of this year's tournament

In Saturday's other game, Wales got their campaign off to a successful start by coming from behind to seal a 27-19 win over Ireland in Dublin.

This is the first Six Nations where the Welsh women's rugby team have fielded professional players, after the team made history earlier this year by awarding 12 full time professional contracts.

This means that the women can now concentrate on rugby as their full-time job, whereas previously they had to have other jobs to support their rugby career.

This afternoon, France welcome Italy to complete the opening round of matches.

After narrowly losing out to England in last year's final, France will no doubt want to go one better and get their hands back on the trophy that they last won four years ago.

Next weekend sees France take on Ireland and Wales up against Scotland on Saturday, while England play Italy on Sunday.

