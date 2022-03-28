World's largest pear-shaped 'white' diamond up for auction

Getty Images The diamond is the world's largest pear-shaped gem

The world's largest pear-shaped white diamond is going up for sale.

It's been nicknamed 'The Rock' and experts say it could sell for more than £20million when it goes up for auction in May this year.

The giant diamond was discovered in South Africa more than twenty years ago.

Diamonds are weighed in units called carats, and whilst the previous auction record for the largest white diamond was a 163.41 carat gem - this diamond weighs a huge 228.31 carats!

Getty Images The diamond will go on sale in Switzerland in May this year

Even though it's called a 'white' diamond - the gem is in fact colourless!

The diamond has gone on show in Dubai and will travel around the world to be displayed in other cities too including Taipei and New York.

Did you know? Diamonds are formed deep within the Earth around 100 miles under the surface, under huge pressures and then are carried to the top by volcanic activity!

It will then go up for sale at Christie's auction house in Geneva in Switzerland in May.

The current record for the most expensive white diamond stands at £25.5million and was sold in 2017.