play
Watch Newsround

Mother's Day: What are you doing for it?

Last updated at 12:25
comments
View Comments (1)
Mother's DayGetty Images
How are you planning on celebrating Mother's Day this year?

Tomorrow is Mother's Day, a chance for us to celebrate all the mother figures in our lives, from mums and step-mums to grandmas and carers.

We want to know why you think they're so fantastic and how you'll be spoiling them.

Maybe you've made a card or bought a gift? Or are you making a special breakfast in bed or heading out for a walk? Perhaps you'll be video calling them if you can't see them in person?

Whatever your plans are, we'd love to know about them!

Tell us by posting in the comments below. And don't forget, you can also send your messages to them here!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • I have two mums and we aren't doing much

Top Stories

Siwan Lillicrap, Sarah Hunter, Hannah Smith.

Everything you need to know about the Women's Six Nations!

comments
2
brendan, kimberley, regan

Who do YOU think should win Dancing On Ice?

comments
10
Clock

Why are the clocks going forward overnight?

Newsround Home