Saharan sandstorm sweeps across Spain

Jen Hooley This isn't a sunset but sand from the Sahara turning the sky in Spain orange

It might look like a filter, but this is actually Spain covered in sand from the northern part of Africa.

Dust from the Sahara desert has turned the sky in parts of Spain orange for the second time this month.

It travelled thousands of miles across the Mediterranean sea on Thursday.

The dust cloud covered streets, cars and houses in Spain last week as well.

On Thursday there were amber weather warnings in Malaga because of the dust and strong winds and rain.

Some flights are also believed to be cancelled because of the colourful blanket.

Getty Images Powerful winds sweep across the Sahara desert causing dust storms which can travel hundreds of miles

People were advised to wear masks and avoid outdoor exercise in the places worst affected.

Last week's sandstorm travelled as far as the UK and people noticed an orange tinge to the sky.

A similar sandstorm caused huge disruption, in the Canary Islands which is a lot closer to the Sahara in 2020.