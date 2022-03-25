Dancing On Ice: Who do you want to win?

ITV

It's time for the final of our favourite celebrity ice skating show - Dancing on Ice!

But which of the celebs has been your favourite?

It's down to the final three and the judges and the public will be watching Brendan, Kimberley and Regan skate it out.

Take part in our vote to tell us who you want to win and leave us a comment below too about who your favourite celeb has been this series.

What to expect?

ITV

Due to the FA Cup matches last weekend, the Dancing on Ice final was postponed for a week.

So the stars and their partners have had an extra week to prepare.

We'll see the finalists - Brendan, Kimberley and Regan - performing a final routine before one of them is eliminated and just two contestants are chosen to give their take on Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean's 1984 Olympics routine to Boléro.

This year's previous couples will also return to the ice as part of the two-hour finale - so bring your popcorn!

