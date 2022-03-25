Earth Hour: What is it and how can you take part?

Getty Images

Every year famous landmarks around the world power down for Earth Hour.

The annual event takes place to encourage people to turn off their lights for 60 minutes to raise awareness of environmental issues.

It's the biggest global switch off of its kind.

This year, Earth Hour is on Saturday 26 March, 2022 at 8.30pm - so how can you take part?

What is Earth Hour and how did it start?

Getty Images The Sydney Opera House in Australia with most of its lights switched off for Earth Hour

On 31 March 2007, more than 2.2 million individuals and 2,000 businesses in Sydney, Australia switched off their lights for one hour. This was the beginning of the Earth Hour movement.

The organisers, which include wildlife charity WWF, say they want to draw attention to the climate crisis and the damage being done to the natural world.

Now, more than 190 countries take part in switch-off events and activities, to show their support for protecting our planet.

Famous landmarks like the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Empire State Building in New York, and Buckingham Palace in London have all previously switched off their lights for Earth Hour.

How can I take part?

It's not just big businesses and landmarks that can take part, lots of people mark Earth Hour. You can tell your family and friends about it and encourage them to take part too.

Here are some ideas from the Earth Hour team for what you can do during Earth Hour after switching off your lights.

Getty Images In the city of Cali in Columbia, people made this sign from candles. The 'plus' sign on the Earth Hour logo symbolises that the campaign is beyond just 60 minutes

1. Reconnect with nature

How about using the darkness to do a bit of stargazing? It's a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors without any distractions.

2. Prepare a meal with family and eat it by candlelight

Getty Images

Think about how to make a meal which is environmentally friendly. You could use less or no meat and less packaging. Challenge yourself to leave no food waste at all.

3. Try some new activities

You could try some night photography or get out board games to play with your family.

Are you taking part in Earth Hour? Let us know in the comments below.