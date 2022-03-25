Women's Six Nations: Five facts you didn't know

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Women's Six Nations 2022: Top tips from Welsh rugby player, Alisha Butchers

The Women's Six Nations gets underway this weekend!

Over the course of six weeks England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Italy and France will clash to claim the competition trophy.

England's Red Roses along with France are the big favourites to win the tournament.

So what else do we know and who should we be looking out for? Here are five facts ahead of the tournament.

1. The women's game dates back to the 1800's

One of earliest reference to women playing rugby dates from 1881 with an England versus Scotland game in Liverpool. At the time public reaction to women playing contact sports was very negative and some games had to be stopped because of rioting.

The first women's Rugby World Cup didn't take place until 110 years later in 1991.

Professor Tony Collins from De Montfort University Leicester says "the story of women and rugby has been hidden from history."

"Women have played a huge part in the sport, whether it is playing the game, organising it or supporting it."

The first known women rugby player was a schoolgirl called Emily Valentine, who played in a team formed by her brothers at Portora Royal School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland.

2. The tournament is only 20 years-old

PA Media England won Rugby Union's Women's Six Nations Championship three years in a row

The Women's Six Nations only began in 2001, but the foot and mouth outbreak, a disease among farm animals in Britain and Ireland meant the competition could not be completed and the first trophy was awarded to France in 2002.

Spain was the sixth nation along with England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and France for the first five tournaments. But they were later replaced with Italy, so now the same countries take part in the men's and women's Six Nations

England are the most successful Six Nations team! The Red Roses have taken 11 of the 19 titles on offer. France is the next biggest winner with six.

3. The tournament has a permanent slot in the calendar

Getty Images Jess Breach of England takes a selfie as her team mates pose with the Six Nations Trophy

In previous years, the Women's Six Nations tournament would be played at the same time as the men's competition.

That meant there was less exposure for the women's game, but after being scheduled separately to the men's Six Nations last year because of COVID 19, organisers have decided to make the yearly separate slot in April permanent, saying it "proved a major success".

Teams will play five matches each with England the side to beat once again in 2022. The Red Roses are on an 18-match winning run and have both the World Rugby Coach of the Year, Simon Middleton and Women's 15s Player of the Year, Zoe Aldcroft in their team.

4. Pro players

Huw Evans picture agency Wales' first 12 female professional rugby players were unveiled at the Principality Stadium

England's dominance in the competition is largely due to the fact the team is made up of entirely professional players.

However, funding for women's rugby in Wales saw 12 players handed full time professional contracts this year, making history in the process.

That means the Wales women squad can now concentrate on rugby as their full-time jobs, whereas previously they had to have other jobs alongside rugby to support their careers.

Welsh star Siwan Lillicrap said "this is going to change us, our lives and Welsh women's rugby."

5. TikTok are sponsoring the event!

Reuters The sponsorship is a 'landmark' move for the women's sport

The Women's Six Nations Championship, is known as the TikTok Women's Six Nations for sponsorship purposes.

It doesn't mean the players and their coaches will have to perform any TikTok dances during the tournament, although that may still happen.

But it is the first time the Women's Championship has had a major sponsorship partner. It's hoped that the partnership will help develop the women's game by showing off the sport and will encourage more women and girls to take part.

Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, says "the significance of our partnership with TikTok cannot be understated" and it's something "to be incredibly excited about."

