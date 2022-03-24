Platinum Jubilee: Beacons to be lit for Queen's 70th Jubilee

Getty Images This photo of The Queen was taken as part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in February

Special beacons will be lit all over the world as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On 6 February earlier this year, the Queen celebrated 70 years of being on the throne - the first British monarch to reach that milestone.

A special four-day bank holiday is taking place on Thursday 2 June - Sunday 5 June to celebrate the Queen's 70 year reign.

Part of those celebrations include the lighting of special beacons in 54 Commonwealth capitals.

PA Media This is a picture of the beacon at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, that was lit as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 2012

Beacons will be set a-light on the evening of Thursday 2 June, starting in Wellington in New Zealand, and Canberra in Australia.

Then they'll be lit across the Pacific region, through Asia, in the 19 African Commonwealth member states, followed by Europe, and the Caribbean and Americas.

What is the Commonwealth? The Commonwealth is a collection of countries that are linked in some way to Great Britain, all apart from Mozambique. Almost one in every three people in the whole world live in the Commonwealth, and it is made up of people of all faiths, races, languages, cultures and traditions. Many years ago, Britain used to control lots of countries as part of something called the British Empire. Over the years, the Empire has disappeared as countries have taken charge of themselves, and has reformed and changed to become the Commonwealth.

Bruno Peak, the pageantmaster of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons, said the event would show the family of nation's unity and friendship.

"I am so excited that for the first time ever beacons will be lit across all 54 Commonwealth capitals to celebrate the Queen's 70-year service as head of the association," Mr Peak said.

"Starting in the Pacific and then moving to the Americas, the beacons lit to celebrate Her Majesty will also serve as a testament to the unity and friendship that extends across all 54 nations.

"The Queen has lit up the Commonwealth over 70 years through visits and other engagements, it is only fitting that we do likewise for her."

More than 1,500 beacons will be set on fire across the UK with the main beacon placed at Buckingham Palace.