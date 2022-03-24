Ukrainian orphan group arrive in Scotland

The children finally, seen here when they left Ukraine, arrived in the UK on Wednesday night

A group of 52 children from orphanages in Ukraine cheered as they arrived in their temporary new home in Scotland.

The children and their guardians, from the city of Dnipro, were supposed to leave Poland on Monday but were held up due to paperwork problems in Ukrainian government was not ready in time.

They will stay in the Callander area, near Stirling, before moving to Edinburgh in small family-style groups.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed them over social media saying: " I know you'd all rather be at home in Ukraine but you'll find love, care and support here for as long as you need it."

Steven Carr The children were able to flee Ukraine thanks to Edinburgh-based charity Dnipro Kids

Daniel Burger, chief executive of Magen David Adom UK, which was involved in organising the flight, said there was "total jubilation, celebration" on arrival.

"The plane was full of toys and other goodies and sweets and chocolates and other goodies for them," he said. "It was absolute excitement."

Edinburgh-based charity Dnipro Kids, which was set up by fans of Scottish Premiership football club Hibernian FC, helped organise accommodation for the children, who range from infants to older teenagers, two older "sisters" and their seven legal guardians.

They will stay in a rural hostel while they acclimatise to life in Scotland then move to Edinburgh to live within the smaller household groups they had at home in Dnipro until it is safe for them to return to Ukraine.

Sally Becker, the founder of Save a Child, accompanied some of the children on their journey.

"As it touched down they all started to clap," she said. "But not like people clap on an ordinary flight which sometimes happens, this was 61 of them all clapping and cheering, and they were so happy.

"The main thing is they're here, they have sanctuary, temporary sanctuary and they're safe."

DanielBurger/Twitter The children and their carers arrived in London before heading to Scotland

Up to 3,000 people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine will be offered immediate temporary accommodation in Scotland.

The Scottish government has also announced a further funding will be made available to help refugees.

About 3.6 million people, mostly women, children and elderly people, have fled Ukraine since Russian army invaded last month.